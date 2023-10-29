Inaugurated Phase #1 of “Calle Universitaria” and 32 Avenida Sur in Santa Ana – Diario La Huella

In an emotional event, Phase #1 of the paving of “Calle Universitaria” and 32 Avenida Sur in Cantón Chupadero, City of Santa Ana, was officially inaugurated. This work represents a fulfillment of a request desired by residents for almost three decades.

The mayor of Santa Ana, Gustavo Acevedo, in an emotional speech during the inauguration ceremony, declared: “It is an honor to fulfill for the inhabitants of the area, one of the works that they had requested for almost 30 years. The road recovery of our Ciudad Morena is one of my priorities and therefore, we have invested in purchasing machinery; “which has helped us modernize the streets of Santaneca.”

The paving of “Calle Universitaria” and 32 Avenida Sur marks a significant milestone in the improvement of the road infrastructure of Cantón Chupadero and Santa Ana as a whole. For decades, the lack of paving on these roads had been a constant concern for the community, affecting the quality of life and safety of residents.

“Friends, in me you will always have a close mayor, and with the willingness to move our municipality forward and return to Santa Ana the glory it had in the past.” Alcalde, @AcevedoGustavo_ at the inauguration of the first phase of Calle Universitaria and 32 Avenida Sur. pic.twitter.com/B603YPaO4E — Mayor of Santa Ana (@alcaldia_SA) October 29, 2023

The opening ceremony was attended by the representatives of Nuevas Ideas, Lorena Fuentes and Nidia Guirola, who highlighted the importance of this work and the commitment of the local government to address the fundamental needs of the population.

The paving of “University Street” and 32nd Avenue South marks the beginning of a broader program aimed at improving road infrastructure in Santa Ana, a sign of progress that directly benefits citizens and revitalizes Ciudad Morena. This achievement reinforces the commitment of Gustavo Acevedo’s management to continue working on projects that improve the quality of life of the inhabitants and promote the sustainable development of the city.

Share this: Facebook

X

