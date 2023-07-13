Inauguration of the cycle-pedestrian bridge over the river Reno — Environment

The municipal administration of Alto Reno Terme and the Consortium of

Bonifica Renana invite citizens to the inauguration of the cycle-pedestrian bridge over the Reno river which will be held on 18 July 2023 at 18.00. Appointment in via Lungoreno, 140 in Alto Reno Terme

PLAN

18.00 opening and greetings

Giuseppe NANNI, mayor of Alto Reno Terme

Marco ALDROVANDI, mayor of Castel di Casio

Valentina BORGHI, President of Renana Reclamation

18.30 brief technical illustration of the work

18.45 musical tribute of the Corps

Bandist Giuseppe Verdi

Following the blessing of the work by Don Michele Veronesi and ribbon cutting.

