Inauguration of the cycle-pedestrian bridge over the river Reno — Environment

The municipal administration of Alto Reno Terme and the Consortium of
Bonifica Renana invite citizens to the inauguration of the cycle-pedestrian bridge over the Reno river which will be held on 18 July 2023 at 18.00. Appointment in via Lungoreno, 140 in Alto Reno Terme

18.00 opening and greetings
Giuseppe NANNI, mayor of Alto Reno Terme
Marco ALDROVANDI, mayor of Castel di Casio
Valentina BORGHI, President of Renana Reclamation
18.30 brief technical illustration of the work
18.45 musical tribute of the Corps
Following the blessing of the work by Don Michele Veronesi and ribbon cutting.

