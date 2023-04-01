The Minister of Finance, Alejandro Zelaya, inaugurated the new Anguiatú Land Customs, a modern work that will expedite the flow of cargo transportation and boost trade by reducing time in customs processes.

According to the authorities of the institution, for 60 years the design of the structure has not been fully updated.

“With the arrival of President Nayib Bukele, we began the transformation of our Customs, providing state-of-the-art technological equipment to all our facilities,” said Zelaya.

The modern facilities will house Customs, Agriculture, Migration, Health and Police personnel, providing spaces that dignify working conditions and ensure compliance with the lines of action of the Anti-Smuggling Plan.

The official thanked the United States government for its contribution and financial assistance to improve this customs office, which cost $15.6 million, of which $11.9 million come from the National General Fund and $3.7 million contributed by FOMILENIO.