Inauguration of the new headquarters of the Pharmaceutical Bank

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was invited to the prestigious event at the new headquarters in Via Bessarione, 25 in Milan.

Present were the National Director of Communications of the Church, Remo Sicardi, the Director of Communications of the East Milan Stake, Monia Vismara, as well as the full-time missionary couple of the Latter Day Saints, Brother and Sister Gerritsen.

The friendship relationship with the senior management of Banco Pres. Sergio Daniotti and the General Manager Franco Lo Mauro was strengthened. Also present was the Cardinal of Milan, Monsignor Delpini.

The representatives of the Pharmaceutical Bank renewed their thanks to the Church for the support through the Charities projects and above all for the large participation of the volunteers (about 400) during the drug collection day. The occasion was ideal to think about new projects and renew our desire for support and active participation in future events.

