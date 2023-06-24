Inauguration of the XXIV edition of the Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023

The largest sports party in Central America and the Caribbean has started today in the Salvadoran capital. The XXIV edition of the San Salvador 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games was inaugurated by President Nayib Bukele, in the middle of a show full of music and color.

“What normally takes 6 years to prepare for these games, we did it in a year and a half. We had to overcome all kinds of difficulties and thousands of people put all their energy and effort into making this work. It was a great challenge and tonight we can say it: we did it”, assured President Bukele.

El Salvador lives a historic moment, being part of the Olympic dream. Around 5,000 athletes are looking for a ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

“Sport has the ability to break down barriers. Not only individual, but even collective and even countries. Being here in this Stadium is proof that it has been worth it. And in the next few days they will witness everything they have achieved”, highlighted President Nayib Bukele.

In a party atmosphere and complete security, foreigners and Salvadorans enjoyed the entire show at the Jorge “Mágico” González stadium.

Likewise, a fireworks display accompanied the participation of the American artist, Marshmello, at the closing of the ceremony.

