Home » Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road would also be coming to Steam: the latest information
News

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road would also be coming to Steam: the latest information

by admin
Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road would also be coming to Steam: the latest information

A Japanese profile dedicated to the Inazuma Eleven saga has revealed via X thatInazuma Eleven Victory Road would be coming up Steam.

This is new as Inazuma Eleven Victory Road is currently only available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices such as iPhone, iPad and Android. You can find the post below.

For the moment, however, we cannot consider it as an official confirmation, but must only be taken as a rumor.

Inazuma Eleven Victory Road, what do we know?

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road

Inazuma Eleven Victory Road is a football-themed RPG scheduled for 2024. We already know that the beta will be available from March 2024but only on Nintendo Switch.

In this test phase it will be possible to try online PvP and cooperative matches, but also play solo games and discover the first phase of the story mode. Over time, new contents of the latter will be unlocked.

While waiting for other news, you can read our impressions of Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road.

See also  Tropical Storm Ophelia weakens to a depression, leaving impact on East Coast

You may also like

Punjab Assembly passed a resolution declaring Zulfiqar Ali...

Studies carried out placed Cerrejón as the best...

Nanjing Liuhe Yeshan Subdistrict: “Three major classrooms” help...

Car insurance scam in the Vibonese area, three...

“Several specific seats of national and provincial assemblies...

The Republican response to Biden’s speech: “The American...

There will no longer be detainees in police...

Hauliers confirm, stop performance at former Ilva –...

Ali Amin Gandapur will maintain a working relationship...

Payment of cycle 2 began for beneficiaries of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy