Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road would also be coming to Steam: the latest information

A Japanese profile dedicated to the Inazuma Eleven saga has revealed via X thatInazuma Eleven Victory Road would be coming up Steam.

This is new as Inazuma Eleven Victory Road is currently only available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices such as iPhone, iPad and Android. You can find the post below.

For the moment, however, we cannot consider it as an official confirmation, but must only be taken as a rumor.

Inazuma Eleven Victory Road, what do we know?

Inazuma Eleven Victory Road is a football-themed RPG scheduled for 2024. We already know that the beta will be available from March 2024but only on Nintendo Switch.

In this test phase it will be possible to try online PvP and cooperative matches, but also play solo games and discover the first phase of the story mode. Over time, new contents of the latter will be unlocked.

While waiting for other news, you can read our impressions of Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road.

