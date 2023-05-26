Inca Fox: The Chinchinal – breaking latest news

Luis Antonio Quizhpe

The construction of the Ibarra-San Lorenzo railway line lasted 39 years. President Alfredo Baquerizo began in 1917 and the government of Federico Páez ended in 1957. Due to the scarce technology of those times, human force was what built the ambitious work, many even left their bones there. Two Ecuadorian artists also worked here: Víctor Manuel Ruiz Arboleda and Efraín Gómez.

In the times of Baquerizo and Páez, there were no sources of work, just like today. A daily wage was worth one real (one cent of a sucre), while on the railway they paid one sucre per day, so the aforementioned national musicians went to try their luck. The site or camp where these and the other workers had to spend the night was inhospitable, desolate. It was called El Chinchinal.

On one of those sad, silent, gloomy nights, the idea of ​​chinchines, small trees with yellow flowers, oval leaves, which at night come together on the underside to sleep, sprung from the mind of Don Víctor Ruiz Arboleda. clusters of pods that dry and move with the wind produce a chin-chin sound. Next to a kerosene lamp, from this sound, the chinchinal voice came out. Based on this central idea, very moved, he merged the suffering, loneliness and misery in which he, his partner and the other workers were struggling, and wrote the song, around the year 1937.

It was on that melancholy night that he wrote the verses: On that bare rock/ my heart cried blood/ when I saw the long distance/ where my love is. / I would like to be by your side / to tell you about my suffering / and see if your eyes cry / my cruel luck There is heart of my soul / where will you be! There is heart of my soul / what will you do without me! / I wait desperately/ like a captive for my freedom/ moments in which I abandon/ my solitude. To the poem, they put the music in the rhythm of an Inca fox and from the other day, with guitar in hand, they sang it.

The theme is emblematic because it designates the place name or place where they concentrated for the work of the railway line, located in the province of Imbabura, from where the legendary Tulquizán, of the province of Carchi, can be seen. The creators of the song as workers of the company, no doubt they watched the hill, while they drowned their sorrows. Around the year 1937, the record companies recorded the song and the country’s radio stations, as well as the most distinguished artists of those times, broadcast the nostalgic-romantic song: El Chinchinal. Today the song is performed by well-known musicians, such as Piedad Torres, Gerardo Morán, D’Fránklin Band, Orquesta Rumba-Abana, Enrique Montenegro, Yoder Chamba and more. Therefore, today, the song is part of the intangible heritage of Ecuador.