Incandescence and expulsion of ash and gases from Ruiz grows

In contrast to yesterday’s report, the Ruíz indicators had an increase for this June 23, where both the emission of gases and ash as well as the incandescence of the crater were more evident, as announced by the Colombian Geological Service.

From 9:00 am yesterday (June 22) until the time of publication of this bulletin, the volcano’s activity continues to show variations, especially in seismicity and related surface activity.

Compared to June 21, the seismic activity related to the movement of fluids inside the volcanic conduits presented an increase in the number and seismic energy of the signals associated with pulsatile emissions of ash and/or incandescence. These signals have predominated since yesterday at 06:30 pm and today’s at 06:09 am stands out, since it is one of the signals of this type with the highest seismic energy recorded since March 24. Through the web cameras used for volcanic monitoring, it was possible to confirm the outflow of gases and ash from the Arenas crater into the atmosphere associated with said signals.

The seismicity associated with the fracturing of the rock inside the volcanic edifice increased slightly in the number of earthquakes and maintained similar levels in seismic energy, compared to June 21. The earthquakes were located mainly in the southwestern and northeastern sectors, at distances between 1 and 5 km from the crater and, to a lesser extent, in other sectors of the volcano. In general, the earthquakes were of low energy and with depths ranging between 2 and 6 km.

Regarding the surface activity in the volcano, the column of gases, steam and/or ash reached a maximum vertical height of 600 m and a dispersion of 900 m, both values ​​measured from the top of the volcano. The preferential direction of dispersion of the column was towards the northwest of the volcanic structure. Yesterday, June 22, at night, there was a report of ash fall in the Nereidas sector (upper part of the municipality of Villamaría, Caldas).

Additionally, variations in the degassing of sulfur dioxide and the outflow of water vapor from the crater into the atmosphere continued. The other monitored parameters presented minor variations.

Although in recent weeks the activity of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano had begun to show signs of a decrease, in the last seven days it has increased compared to previous weeks and, therefore, it continues to be unstable. The volcano has not returned to normal levels of activity and could still erupt in days or weeks. As we have mentioned, on previous occasions, after presenting important changes in its activity, the Nevado del Ruiz volcano has shown a decrease in its activity before a major eruption. That is to say, first it registers a strong increase in its activity, then a considerable decrease and, later, it makes an important eruption.

For this reason, we reiterate that the activity of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano continues at ORANGE LEVEL, which indicates that there is a probability that in days or weeks it will erupt more than it has in the last 11 years (on May 29, 2012 was the first minor eruption that this volcano made in its most recent eruptive process).

To change level and return to Yellow, a reasonable time is required where trends and patterns can be observed that allow us to infer a possible decrease in activity, aspects that cannot yet be confirmed. For this reason, following the precautionary principle, the level of activity of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano will remain at ORANGE LEVEL. During this time, in the event of an acceleration of processes suggesting an imminent eruption or the eruption itself occurring, the activity level will be changed to Red.

We recommend that the community remain calm, follow all the instructions of the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) and local authorities, and be attentive to the information provided by the Colombian Geological Service on the evolution of the state of the volcano.

