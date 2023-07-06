Incandescence associated with ash emission at the Nevado del Ruiz volcano

Last night, the Nevado del Ruiz volcano, located in Colombia, experienced a surprising incandescence related to an ash emission. This phenomenon reveals the instability of the volcano and generates concern both in the authorities and in the scientific community.

Incandescence is the emission of light evident to the naked eye that occurs when a volcano expels ash, gases, and volcanic material, due to the high temperatures generated by these elements.

The authorities warned about the instability of Nevado del Ruiz and stressed the importance of remaining alert to possible surface phenomena. In this case, they emphasized that it is essential that no one approach the Arenas crater of the volcano, since the ash emissions reach temperatures above 450°C and can be lethal at distances of less than 4 kilometers. Videos show this phenomenon from different perspectives.

The first was captured by a camera from the @canaltelecafe channel, located about 7 kilometers north of the volcano. Thanks to its infrared lighting system, incandescence can be seen more clearly.

The second video was recorded by a conventional camera from the Colombian Geological Service (SGC), located 4 kilometers northeast of the crater, and shows what the human eye would perceive if it were present in the area.

#Colombia |A conventional camera from the Colombian Geological Service (SGC), located 4 kilometers northeast of the crater, realistically shows what the human eye would perceive if it were present in the area. #ServicioGeológicoColombiano #SGC #Crater #ElDiario pic.twitter.com/bhgdgdCCll — El Diario Pereira (@eldiariopereira) July 6, 2023

Faced with this, the authorities call for caution and respect the restrictions established around the volcano. Meanwhile, experts in volcanology and geology continue to closely monitor the activity of Nevado del Ruiz through seismological stations and real-time surveillance systems. The information collected will allow evaluating the evolution of the volcano and taking the necessary measures to guarantee the safety of the population.

Let us remember that, the SGC determined on June 27, 2023, to change the level of activity of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano from Orange (II) to Yellow (III)”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

