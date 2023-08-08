Incauca rejects new attack in Jamundí

Incauca categorically rejected the new acts in the hands of violent groups, which appeared at the Las Cañas farm, located in Jamundí, where a group of 16 collaborators was threatened with firearms and set fire to the machinery they were using for their work.

These acts of violence not only represent a serious threat to the safety and well-being of its employees, but also violate their fundamental rights, violating their right to life, physical integrity and a safe work environment.

“We call on the competent authorities to provide their maximum support and carry out forceful actions in favor of life, the right to work and thus prevent new attacks from taking place. We reiterate our solidarity with all our collaborators who have been victims of violence”.

Comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

