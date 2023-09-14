Incessant landings of migrants and chaos

To give the dimension of what is happening in Lampedusa, where the landings of migrants are incessantare the numbers: In the last 48 hours Almost 7 thousand people landed on the island, more than the total inhabitants of Lampedusa, which has 6 thousand residents. Mayor Filippo Mannino, who together with the city council decreed a state of emergency in the afternoon, hasn’t closed his eyes for two days: “We’re tired.” There is chaos everywhere: in the hotspot there was a crowd to grab the bags with food and the bottle of water distributed by the Red Cross; in the Favaloro pier, with 300 migrants waiting for transfers, the riot police had to carry out a relief action.

The landings on the island are incessant

He didn’t make it though a 5-month-old baby who drowned after falling into the sea together with the other people on board for the boat capsizing when a coast guard was a few dozen meters away ready to rescue them. Except for another group of castaways, who also ended up in the water late yesterday afternoon after their boat hit the rocks in the Tabaccara area: four of them were saved by two boys who were returning after a trip, they thrown into the sea, swimming to them with life jackets. With the tourist season behind us, the island has fallen into a nightmare and there seems to be no way out because the favorable climatic conditions are pushing departures from Libya and Tunisia.

Rescuers and law enforcement are exhausted. Some Lampedusans help the operators to assist the shipwrecked people in the Favaloro pier, where today there were moments of tension between the police forces and the migrants. The crowd was caused because those who had to be loaded onto buses and transferred to the port were unable to make their way through the crowd. The police, in riot gear, were forced into a containment charge, after having beaten the pavement with their shields. Once things calmed down, the migrants sat on the ground without protesting. The transfer is regulated by a bracelet that migrants are made to wear to understand who has priority because they disembarked before the others.

In the hotspot the situation is dramatic

Red Cross volunteers are trying to take care of those arriving in Lampedusa, offering bottles of water or using nebulizers to provide some refreshment. Many, however, prefer to swim in the sea with improvised jackets and life jackets, under the watchful eye of the Coast Guard who invites them to reach land. There are many small boats lined up waiting to disembark: since midnight today, 42 landings have been recorded, more than 1,800 people, most of whom ended up in the hotspot, where the situation is dramatic with almost 7 thousand guests (the structure can hold 400), and there is fear for the sanitary conditions. For the death of the 5-month-old baby, Mayor Mannino declared city mourning. The mother of the newborn is originally from Guinea, a minor who was travelling, together with 45 other people, on a boat that sailed from Sfax, with her sister, brother-in-law and nephew. The cart, according to what was reconstructed by the Port Authority and the police, overturned because the migrants, at the sight of the coast guard patrol boat, almost all moved to one side. The Interior Ministry is working to decongest Lampedusa: today 1,650 were transferred, tomorrow another 3,750 will leave the island and on Friday a further 2,270.

The parish priest: “Tragic, dramatic, apocalyptic situation”

The situation is “tragic, dramatic, apocalyptic”. There is a risk of “total collapse” and the island population itself is suffering an “impact” that could put it to the test. On one of the most difficult days for the Sicilian island, the landing place of migrant boats, the parish priest of Lampedusa also raised the alarm, Don Carmelo Rizzo. “In Lampedusa – he says interviewed by the portal Stranierinitalia.it – not even rubbish is disposed of, the water for the island comes from the mainland. The Red Cross has supplies, but if 3,400 arrive a day, they also fight among themselves for water. We are all on alert and even the bishop is dismayed.” Don Carmelo has always sent messages based on welcome and solidarity but today concern seems to prevail. “Everything on the island is now temporary – says the parish priest -, with this emergency everything is difficult, for the new arrivals there isn’t even anywhere to put a bed or the possibility of going to the bathroom, it’s truly an apocalypse”, he adds bluntly. “The impact on the population – he explains – is certainly there, up to at 1000 arrivals a day it was possible to manage them, albeit with difficulty. But now the pier is exhausted: how do you keep the people, the police are starting to have to use truncheons and migrants are pouring into the town. The situation is an unknown. The money is not enough.”

The appeal: “We must empty the hotspot immediately”

“You need to empty the hotspot immediately – he finally appeals – today. The population tries to make itself useful, everything is managed by the prefecture but the landings are autonomous, they are 7000 and they have exceeded the residents who are 6000, I don’t know how long we will hold out, others 2-3 days like this without transfers and we’re going to collapse“. The worried tones are moreover shared by the bishop of Agrigento, Monsignor Alessandro Damiano, who, interviewed by the bishops’ agency SIR, first of all wanted to remember the newborn baby who drowned in the night while he and his family were trying to reach the coast. “A further drama that shocks and touches our emotional chords – he states – because he is only a 5 month old baby. At the same time we must also think of the many who die and we don’t know it.” Monsignor Damiano yesterday launched an appeal to the institutions to ask them to help Lampedusa. “My appeal – clarifies the archbishop of Agrigento – wants to join the chorus of those who calls on the regional and national authorities to commit to guaranteeing management and accompaniment of these flows of migrants in transit that are respectful of the dignity of the person, of those who seek refuge on our coasts out of desperation and need. This is not the case.” Regarding the stop of collaboration by Germany and France on the sorting of migrants, the bishop nevertheless commented: “Lampedusa is considered the gateway to Europe but Europe has its doors closed. Are we joking? The door to Europe closed? It’s serious, not leaving Lampedusa alone means not leaving Italy alone“. The archbishop then highlights that “NGOs are not a factor of attraction, if anything they are a further lifeboat that integrates the national system. There is data that shows that people saved by NGOs represent a very low percentage. Many more were saved by the coast guard.”