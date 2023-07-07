Incident between Britney Spears and Victor Wembanayama’s bodyguards ends without charges

(COMBO) NBA No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama, security team member who allegedly punched pop star Britney Spears in the face will not be charged, Las Vegas police said July 7, 2023 (Photos by VALERIE MACON and Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

Las Vegas police (United States) reported this Friday that no charges will be filed against the bodyguard of French basketball player Victor Wembanyama, the new NBA jewel, who allegedly hit pop star Britney Spears in the face.

“No charges will be filed against the person involved,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said when reporting the closure of this investigation for alleged assault.

Wembanyama, chosen in June as number one in the Draft by the San Antonio Spurs, is in Las Vegas to debut with his new team this Friday in an exhibition game against the Hornets in the Summer League.

On Wednesday night, the 2.22-meter-tall young center was recognized at the entrance of a restaurant by a group of people, including Britney Spears.

The singer made contact from behind with the player to get his attention, prompting the intervention of Wembanyama’s security team.

Spears denounced the incident via Instagram

Through a post on Instagram, Spears denounced Thursday that he only gave her “a small blow to the shoulder and then her security hit me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd.”

“They were about to knock me down and made my glasses fall off my face,” said the singer, who said she only wanted to congratulate him on his success and demanded an apology from the player and the security guard.

Wembanyama, for his part, said Thursday that he did not see the incident and was also unaware that Spears was involved until a few hours after their dinner.

One “person was calling me ‘Sir, Sir’ and he grabbed me from behind, so I didn’t see what happened because I was walking and we had talked about not stopping” to avoid a crowd, Wemby told the media.

“I only know that the security guards pushed her, I don’t know how hard,” he said.

The 19-year-old French center has generated an expectation never seen in the NBA since the arrival of LeBron James two decades ago.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

