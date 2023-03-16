Online message – Thursday 03/16/2023

Income Tax | including evaluation of a GmbH share with strongly disproportionate rights (BFH)

If the profit-sharing and voting rights with which a share in a corporation is equipped fall significantly short of the share in the nominal capital, this must be taken into account when determining the fair market value of the share, provided that the liquidation of the company is not specifically foreseeable ( BFH, judgment of 11/16/2022 – XR 17/20 ; published on

16.3.2023 ).

facts: The parties involved are arguing, among other things, about the determination of the value of a GmbH holding with disproportionate voting and profit-sharing rights as part of the donation deduction in 2007: The plaintiff had given away an 89% GmbH holding to a charitable foundation and this donation with the proportionate common value of the entire holding. The contradicted…