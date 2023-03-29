The planet is suffering from a climate change crisis, a crisis that called for a global mobilization to control the planet’s climate before it worsened and reached a stage of no return.

Recently, recent studies revealed that there are types of animals that contribute to combating global warming, and one study showed that nine types of animals may play a role in limiting warming to the target percentage of one and a half degrees Celsius.

According to the study, some wild animals contribute to facilitating the process of carbon capture, and the preservation of nine species of them, which are marine fish, whales, sharks, gray wolves, otters, sea otters, musk ox, African forest elephants and American bison, capture 6.41 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide annually, according to the study. This is what the study published in the journal “Nature Climate Change”, which was prepared by 15 scientists from eight countries, indicated.

“Wild animals account for only 0.3 percent of carbon emissions in global biomass, and this figure is not taken into account when calculating carbon emissions into the atmosphere,” said lead study author Oswald Schmitz. However, several types of animals would contribute to a very significant control of the carbon cycle, by causing changes in rates ranging from 15 to 250 percent in the amounts of carbon dioxide absorbed and stored by plants and soils.

Among these animals are the elephants of the Congo Basin forest, whose role is not only to eat tree seeds and defecate, which is an effective carbon storage process, but also contribute to the germination of trees through their feces. Also, by trampling on plants that grow beneath others, they create more space for tall trees, which capture a large amount of carbon.

The amount of carbon dioxide captured by these animals, combined with all other measures to reduce emissions, constitutes 95% of the amount needed annually to achieve the global goal of removing 500 gigatons of carbon from the atmosphere by 2100. This will keep global warming below threshold of 1.5 °C.

