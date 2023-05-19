Inclusive catwalks and sustainable fashion

At the Expo Futuro events center in the city of Pereira, the Eje Moda2023 fair, one of the most important fashion fairs in the country, began yesterday. In addition to the trade fair and the training, the catwalk programming was fulfilled, a total of 17 brands that graced the first night of this fashion fair were presented.

‘El Diario’ interviewed some designers to get to know and understand the concepts of their elaborate garments.

Paola Giraldo is the general director of ‘Big Model’ academy of models with 20 years of experience, this academy was in charge of opening the first catwalk of Eje Moda. It is noteworthy that ‘Big Model’ supports people with different types of disabilities on the catwalk, because they are an academy, an agency, a corporation and a magazine. Passion, perseverance and discipline are the values ​​that distinguish the members of ‘Big Model’.

Gloria Inés Restrepo is an elite model of the ‘Anpiss sunsets’ collective, she is also a teacher and designer of garments intervened with the witch’s knot embroidery technique, an ancestral technique that consists of making the fabric with a stretch similar to that of a spider’s web, a thread is used special in bias, with thorns in satin, silk and fabric.

Amparo Rodríguez Mejía, is an embroidery instructor in cambas, garments and accessories made in a plastic mesh, using different series and different fabrics that are embroidered in half a point, with different colors and different types of threads. On the catwalk, the designer exhibited her most recent collection of bags.

Paula Viviana Valencia Osorio is the creator of the brand ‘Paula Valencia, ancestral art’ more than a brand, it is a tribute to the handmade fabrics of macramé, the hallmark that represents them is embroidery, openwork and the fabric made by hand. Rescuing the traditional crafts that distinguishes her city of origin, Cartago.

On the catwalk of Eje Moda 2023, the designer presented her most recent collection ‘Power and courage’ made with the participation of the collective ‘Las Tejedores’ and inspired by women, because in this creation women are perceived as brave, strong, victorious and persistent. One of the elements that the brand uses to build its logo is the condor, an emblematic bird of our country that reflects the power, victory and freedom that the creator represents, who expressed that the isotype of her brand corresponds to the combination of power, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

Models that are used as bathing suits or as ‘beach party’ dresses, suits that are used for parties on the beach, were presented on the catwalk. These garments stand out for being subtle, fresh and glamorous because they are made of satin lycra, which flatters the shape of the human body.

In the inaugural parade, the novelty was in charge of the ‘Paraíso de Mascotas’ collective that invited designers from El Valle del Cauca, Risaralda and Caldas to dress different pets such as cats, dogs and even rabbits, stealing the sighs of the attendees.

OPINES

«I have been in Anpiss for 4 months and I am very happy to participate as a model in this parade» Luz Marina Betancourt, model and member of Anpiss Atardeceres.