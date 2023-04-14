news-txt”>

(ANSA) – SAN GIORGIO A CREMANO (NAPLES), APRIL 14 – First performance for the Parasymphonic Orchestra of the City of San Giorgio a Cremano (Naples), named after Ezio Bosso, composer and pianist who died prematurely. The orchestra made up of adults, children and adolescents, many of whom come from local schools, is part of the ‘AMI’ project, Inclusive Musical Activities, born in 2020 from an idea of ​​the deputy mayor Pietro De Martino and the direct Maria Malibran association by Raffaella Ambrosino and has a strong artistic and social value. To be part of it musicians and singers, disabled and non-disabled children.



“With this first performance at the Righetti Foundry, the orchestra has already demonstrated that it has great talent and that it is a powerful tool for the training of the person and the citizen, putting different abilities at the center” said the mayor of San Giorgio a Cremano , Giorgio Zinno “The highly inclusive inclination is determined precisely by the heterogeneity of the orchestra and choir members: children, adolescents and adults, together for a common project that overcomes barriers and differences in the name of art music”.



Thanks were addressed to the school principals of the city’s comprehensive and high schools, to the director of the orchestra Raffaella Ambrosino and to all the members. And again, to Maestro Massimiliano Albanese, professor at the San Pietro a Majella Conservatory and to Maestro Enzo Amato, professor at the Margherita di Savoia Higher Institute of Naples. “With both of them” concluded the mayor “we have worked closely together which will further enrich our project”. (HANDLE).

