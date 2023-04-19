Income statistics: This is how much Styrians earn on average

According to the eighth comprehensive poverty report by the Styrian state statistics on the risk of poverty, income and living conditions of Styrians, the average disposable net annual income of Styrian households was around 40,000 euros. The lowest income quarter has a maximum of 25,303 euros per year at its disposal, while the highest income quarter has at least 61,080 euros at its disposal. The median equivalent annual income of Styrians, which corresponds to net per capita income, is EUR 28,400 (EUR 2,369 per month).