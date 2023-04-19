Home » Income statistics: This is how much Styrians earn on average
News

Income statistics: This is how much Styrians earn on average

by admin
Income statistics: This is how much Styrians earn on average

According to the eighth comprehensive poverty report by the Styrian state statistics on the risk of poverty, income and living conditions of Styrians, the average disposable net annual income of Styrian households was around 40,000 euros. The lowest income quarter has a maximum of 25,303 euros per year at its disposal, while the highest income quarter has at least 61,080 euros at its disposal. The median equivalent annual income of Styrians, which corresponds to net per capita income, is EUR 28,400 (EUR 2,369 per month).

See also  ADR seeks to accelerate the full operation of the Ranchería river dam

You may also like

Nureddin Nebati targeted CHP – Political News

Universities bet on comprehensive internationalization

Are the pharmacies and banks open on the...

The famous series “Baywatch” would have a new...

After hammer attack in Rostock: Suspect arrested >...

UFOA-B U20 preparations: 28 players called up by...

Kaleidoscope | The New Century

lend a smartphone? That is out of the...

Cheikh Kanté carrying a message from Macky Sall...

Former Governor Alfonso Araújo Cotes passed away

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy