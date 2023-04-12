Online message – Wednesday 04/12/2023

Income Tax | Income tax treatment of profit participation capital (BMF)

The BMF has commented on the income tax treatment of capital, which corporations in particular receive through the granting of profit participation rights, and in particular on the allocation to equity or debt ( Federal Ministry of Finance, letter from April 11, 2023 – IV C 6 – S 2133/19/10004 :002).

In detail, the BMF goes into the following points in more detail:

I. Definition of Profit Participation Capital

II. Delimitation of participation rights capital to other capital commitments

Distinction from the silent society Distinction from profit-participating loans

III. Delimitation of outside capital and equity under tax accounting law

Generally Participation rights capital as debt or equity Participation rights capital iSd

§ 8 paragraph 3 sentence 2 2nd alternative KStG Participation rights capital, which is shown in equity in the commercial balance sheet Participation rights capital in crisis conversion or option rights

IV. Recognition of a Liability in the Balance Sheet

Lack of economic burden deferral of passivation after § 5 paragraph 2a EStG Consequences of not recognizing a liability

V. Payments on participatory capital when determining income

VI.

Debt-Mezzanine-Swap

A notice: The letter is to be used in all open cases. The BMF letter from 12/27/1995 (BStBl I 1996 p. 49) is repealed.

Those: Federal Ministry of Finance, letter from April 11, 2023 – IV C 6 – S 2133/19/10004 :002; published on the

Federal Ministry of Finance website

