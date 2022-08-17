Listen to the audio version of the article

The income that women declare to the tax authorities is on average equal to two thirds of that of male taxpayers (16,550 euros against 24,285). And the pandemic does not seem to have significantly changed the balance in contributing to the formation of total income. This is what results from processing the data of the tax returns presented in 2021 (tax year 2020).

Starting with the 2017 statements, the Finance Department publishes a range of detailed information based on the gender of taxpayers. These are precious data that allow us to measure more accurately the distance between the female and male contribution to the formation of the overall income and to better specify the gender characteristics.

“Scissor” that has lasted for a long time

The Italian population is made up a little more of women than of men. The former are about 52 out of 100, but they are just under 48% of all the people who in 2021 declared to the tax authorities that they had produced an income subject to personal income tax: women prevail in demographics, men in income. The percentage ratio between the number of taxpayers and the population for women is 64.3%, while for men it is about ten points higher: 74.1 percent. Given that the age distribution of taxpayers does not differ much from that of the population, this distance remains the same even considering only the “adult” population, over 14 years old, that is, those potentially capable of working and earning an income. The gap drags on over time and can be considered one of the most evident manifestations of the greatest difficulties faced by women in accessing the labor market and carrying out remunerated activities in compliance with the tax authorities.

In each of the five years considered by the historical series available, the participation of women in the total declared income has always been around 38%, that is ten points less than their weight on the total of taxpayers. This means that on average the amount declared is lower than that of men: to be precise, about one third.

The paradox of the bracket with higher incomes

In all income brackets, this woman / man ratio is higher than that calculated on the totality of taxpayers. The average income in 2020 (and also in the previous two years) of the poorest taxpayers, those in the first bracket, is even higher for women than for men. In the three brackets in which incomes above 15 thousand and up to 75 thousand euros are grouped, the average income of women is very close to that of men: the difference is between three and five percentage points; only in the bracket of higher incomes – over 75 thousand euros – the amount declared by each woman drops to 84% of that of a man.