procedural law | Incorrect designation leads to the invalidity of the decision (FG)

If a property is so incorrectly described in a notice determining the value of a property for inheritance tax purposes that it can no longer be clearly determined what exactly should be included in the determination, the notice is void and can be used by the tax authorities even without the consent of the person concerned be repealed (FG Hessen, judgment of March 23, 2023 – 3 K 240/22; NZB BFH-Az. II B 27/23).

Background: If a property is donated or inherited, it must be valued at market value for inheritance and gift tax purposes in accordance with the requirements of the Federal Constitutional Court. Due to the large number of inherited or donated properties, an individual valuation by an appraiser is not possible. The legislature has therefore legally regulated typical valuation procedures, the aim of which is to determine the market value as accurately as possible. The determined value is stated in the assessment notice. The legal basis can be found in Section 12 Paragraph 3 ErbStG and Section 157 BewG. However, the taxpayer has the option of proving the market value – contrary to the typical legal regulation – by means of a market value report.

Facts: The lawsuit was filed by two heirs who, through inheritance, had each become ½ co-owner of a rental residential property and another property used for agriculture and forestry. The defendant tax office estimated the property values ​​for these two properties and issued an assessment notice for each. The two properties were valued according to their use, but the location designation in both notices was the same, so that the responsible inheritance tax tax office assumed that it was one and the same notice. As a result, it only based the taxation on the property value of the rental property. This came to light for the first time as part of criminal tax proceedings and the tax office declared the decision issued regarding the land used for agriculture and forestry to be null and void. The plaintiffs contested this decision and wanted the tax court to ensure that the original declaratory judgment remained in place.

The FG Hesse stated:

According to Section 125 AO, a decision is void if it contains a particularly serious error and this is obvious. The separate determination of property values ​​requires that it is clearly and unambiguously determined to which property the determination relates. This also includes the exact location designation.

What makes this even more difficult is that both properties were recorded under the same location designation, so that it is not clear from the notice what value is being determined for what.

The fact that the plaintiffs have an interest in maintaining the decision is irrelevant, as the tax office is allowed to make a declaration of invalidity ex officio.

Likewise, it does not matter why the tax office declares the decision invalid.

An appeal against non-admission was lodged with the BFH (ref. II B 27/23) against the judgment.

Those: FG Hessen press release from. December 18, 2023 (JT)

