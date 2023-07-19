Home » Increase in bread in Adana – Current News
News

Increase in bread in Adana – Current News

by admin
Increase in bread in Adana – Current News

KocaeliAfter that, a raise in bread came in Adana.

Chamber of Tradesmen and Craftsmen of Türkiye According to the decision sent to the bakers by the Confederation, bread in Adana increases from 5 liras to 7.5 liras, increasing by 50 percent. According to the decision, 220 grams of bread will be sold for 7.5 liras as of July 20.

