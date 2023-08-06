Increase in domestic violence against women, according to the Attorney General’s Office

In the first five months of 2023, nearly 20,000 complaints for the crime of intrafamily violence have been filed.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation reported that in the first five months of 2023 there have been 19,606 acts of domestic violence against women throughout the country. For the control body, it is very striking that in the department of Norte de Santander, in its 40 municipalities, the Articulating Mechanism has not been developed, which seeks to implement a comprehensive approach to the prevention and access to justice for victims of violence by sex and gender reasons.

The Attorney General’s Office has issued 410 femicide risk alerts nationwide, which are sent to the Municipal Ombudsmen so far this year 2023.

It may interest you

In this regard, for the Attorney General’s Office, 35% of the municipalities in the department of Norte de Santander are outside these guidelines for the prevention of crimes against women. The Attorney General of the Nation, Margarita Cabello Blanco, stated that in this territory twelve femicides have been registered in the first half of the year (two of them attempted), out of the worrying 320 cases nationwide (68 in degree of attempt), according to the Colombian Femicide Observatory.

According to the National Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences, between January and May 2023 in Norte de Santander there have been 363 cases of intrafamily violence, 229 in the context of a couple, and 132 legal medical examinations have been performed on women, for alleged sexual offence.

For the Attorney General, comprehensive attention to victims must be guaranteed, this mechanism must not be a formality and its existence must be reflected in the prevention of violence and relevant attention for all victims.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

