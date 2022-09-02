“The impact of high prices affects Italians already upon waking up at breakfast with increases ranging from + 9.8% for biscuits to + 19% for stored milk, but the effect of energy increases is also felt on bread ( + 13.6%), sugar (+ 14.9%) butter (+ 33.5%) and jams (+ 7.9%) without forgetting the coffee which is + 6.7% ».

This is what emerges from Coldiretti’s analysis of Istat inflation data in August compared to the same month of the previous year. “The increase in prices – underlines Coldiretti – does not spare even those who choose a natural diet, with the yoghurt price lists increasing by 12.1%, those of fruit by 8.3% and with the additional increase in breakfast cereals by 5.5%, while for those who love a continental morning meal, eggs are up by + 15.2% and cured meats by + 6.8% ».

But it is “a bitter breakfast also for farmers and their dairy cows – explains Coldiretti – with the explosion of electricity, gas, fuel and feed bills which, due to the surge in costs, is bringing thousands of stables, where the activity cannot be stopped without killing the animals.

The increase in expenses severely affects the entire agri-food chain starting from the countryside where more than 1 farm in 10 (13%) is in such a critical situation as to lead to the cessation of activity but well over 1/3 of the national total (34%) is in any case forced at this moment to work in a condition of negative income due to the price increases, according to Crea ».

«In agriculture there are in fact increases in costs ranging from + 170% of fertilizers to + 90% of feeds to + 129% for diesel up to + 300% of bills for pumping water for irrigation of crops.

Increases affecting the entire food chain with indirect costs that – Coldiretti highlights – range from glass increased by more than 30% more than last year, to tetrapack with an increase of 15%, from + 35% of labels to + 45% for cardboard, from + 60% costs for tinplate cans, up to + 70% for plastic, according to Coldiretti analysis ».

Ettore Prandini, president of Coldiretti, warns that “we must intervene to contain expensive energy and production costs with immediate interventions to save companies and stables and structural measures to plan for the future”. “It is necessary to work immediately for supply chain agreements between agricultural and industrial companies with precise qualitative and quantitative objectives – is the conclusion – and fair prices, which never fall below production costs, as required by the new law to contrast unfair practices and to speculations “.