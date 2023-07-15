Increase in flow of river Swat due to rains

Swat: Continuous increase in the flow of river Swat is being recorded due to monsoon rains in the plains and uplands. According to the Irrigation Department, the water release rate reached 10 thousand 103 cusecs. The flow of water has increased by 1,000 cusecs while the rains continue in the plains and uplands. Due to heavy rain, there is a risk of flooding in the upper areas. According to the district administration, after the increase in the flow of Swat river, the district administration is on alert to deal with the situation, people have been shifted to safe places from the banks of Swat river. According to the Meteorological Department, the rain in the plains and upper areas is likely to continue for the next two days.

