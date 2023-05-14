Increase in foot of force and new police quadrant for Codazzi

The Intersectoral Commission for Rapid Response to Early Warnings (Ciprat), followed up on the actions implemented in response to Early Warning No. 016 of 2023, due to the risk situation caused by threats from the Clan del Golfo in the municipality of Agustín Codazzi.

The meeting held in the presence of representatives of the Ministry of the Interior, the Ombudsman, the Prosecutor’s Office, the Ombudsman’s Office, the Mayor’s Office of Agustín Codazzi, the Army, the National Police and local and departmental entities, sought to unify criteria to undertake strategies to counter the warnings issued by the Ombudsman’s Office. of the people in the territory.

The requests of the local government, chaired by the mayor Omar Benjumea, before the authorities present, is the increase in the foot of force, more patrols and a new quadrant of the National Police in the urban area. In addition to maintaining action plans that allow the prevention of crimes that overwhelm the inhabitants of the municipality.

The mayor stated that the objective is to prevent possible interference, which is not underestimated, by organized crime led by the Clan del Golfo, which is trying to penetrate this area and other municipalities in Cesar, especially in the mining corridor.

This year there have been 13 homicides, of which 9 are related to this organization. The intention of consolidating itself as a force for a probable peace negotiation has led them to take action in this jurisdiction, where they had no presence before.

“Another quadrant of the National Police is being requested, since the urban area where there are 52,000 inhabitants, only has two quadrants and 35 troops; a security camera system room, that the police have a greater presence with patrolling in the rural area and the presence of the high school police, so that they help monitor parks and public spaces, while the rest of the uniformed combat crime ” , he claimed.

The Codazzi Mayor’s Office is also developing a plan for security managers in the neighborhoods, in order to discourage criminal acts such as extortion of merchants, who come from prisons. Also in the ‘magnifying glass’ is the possible recruitment of minors, which although not confirmed, there is an alert and its actions must be avoided.

REVIEW OF ACTIONS

Paola Manosalva, director of Security, Citizen Coexistence and Government of the Ministry of the Interior, explained that it was the first follow-up meeting to Eminence Early Warning 016 of 2023, issued by the Ombudsman’s Office in the municipality of Agustín Codazzi.

The idea was to know the reality in the territory and articulate the institutional action plan, in order to offer accurate solutions regarding the risks that were warned in this alert.

The Technical Secretariat of the Intersectoral Commission for the Rapid Response to Early Warnings, seeks to verify that each of the entities of the national, departmental and local order that were concerned in the alert, are working on the implementation and compliance of the plans of action that are structured, to respond to each of the recommendations made by the Ombudsman.

The management will carry out a rigorous follow-up of the commitments that were agreed in this Ciprat session, to continue monitoring the actions of the different entities, and that they are carried out effectively because the objective is to mitigate the risk that has been issued.

The public force requested the increase in the foot of force, for this, the projects that have been filed for the municipality will be reviewed. When an Early Warning is issued, the measures are taken immediately by the armed forces, this will be reported to the Ministry of Defense to accelerate the increase in the foot of force that the municipality needs, said the official.

Regarding the alleged recruitment of minors and young people by illegal armed groups, Manosalva indicated that the issue is being analyzed and investigated to determine if this is really happening, and thus counteract any danger. From two to three months, an evaluation of the actions achieved from the security strategies implemented in the municipality of Codazzi will be carried out.

RECOMMENDATIONS OF THE OMBUDSMAN’S OFFICE

Ricardo Arias Macías, delegate of the Ombudsman, indicated that there are 17 very specific recommendations to prevent the risk that exists for the civilian population in the municipality of Codazzi, due to the expansive and strengthening interest that the AGC or Clan del Gulf in this region.

Through the monitoring of Early Warning Systems, it was detected that young people and children are being the object of different dissuasion campaigns, to try to recruit them. Also the high consumption of psychoactive substances within the youth population and exemplary homicides, as the issue that most concerns the Ombudsman’s Office, taking into account that in 2022 there were 16 crimes and so far in 2023, there are 13. homicides. Therefore, the union of all institutions is required to mitigate the risks.

“The alleged recruitment of 300 young people in Codazzi is not real, the Ombudsman’s Office only alerted, but there is no record of it, for which reason work is being done to prevent the actions of these armed groups,” said the delegate.

