Since the first month of 2023, there have been monthly increases in the price of fuel in Colombia. In April, for example, it was announced that the increase in regular gasoline would be $400 per gallon; and even the Energy and Gas Regulation Commission (Creg) took the opportunity to point out that despite everything, Colombia is one of the countries that maintains the cheapest fuel price.

“Even including the increase in the price of regular gasoline, Colombia continues to have one of the cheapest gasoline and diesel prices in Latin America due to the operation of the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund, which has mitigated inflationary pressure of the increases in the prices of oil and its derivatives in recent months”, read the latest statement from the Creg.

Despite the fact that the measure intends to solve a deficit that would be harming the Nation’s finances, this April 11, in dialogue with W Radio, José Roberto Acosta, director of Public Credit of the Ministry of Finance, pointed out that the measure would be contributing to inflation which, according to the latest data from the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE), stands at 13.34%.

“The oil bonanza has gone to fill the gasoline tanks of the vehicles and not the stomachs of those who endure hunger and have unsatisfied basic needs in Colombia. This government is beginning to change it, it is beginning to unfreeze the price of gasoline and to close that subsidy gap of close to $7,000 pesos, and that has an effect on the high level of prices. That blow of the tail is the one that has inflation at levels of 13.34% per year”, said the official in the radio space and added that for this reason the Government has had to take significant and structural measures.

However, and in line with what the Minister of Finance, José Antonio Ocampo, has indicated, he ratified that in the coming months the rise in inflation is expected to stabilize and a drop to occur: “We hope that to balance price levels towards the second half of this year and we will see single-digit figures towards the end of 2023”, pointed out José Roberto Acosta.

Sumado pointed out that in the face of changes and reforms it gives investors a piece of peace of mind: “A financial plan that generates peace of mind in the markets that the debt does not overflow, so much so that in the placement of weight of public debt, already for so far this year we have made auctions that are close to 45% of those budgeted for the year with a great appetite from foreign investors”.

For now, the behavior of inflation in Colombia has not been positive for the consumer, because even if the last figure delivered by Dane is compared with that of a year ago, it can be seen that the increase has been more than 4 percentage points. Furthermore, from February to March the increase was 1.05%.

In addition to the fact that the products that have received the most impact are food, according to what was presented, although they stabilized in the last bulletin. In this line, the variations that most affected inflation in March were those of goods and services (1.62%); articles for the home and conservation (1.47%); health (1.41%); transportation (1.37%); restaurants and hotels (1.34%); alcoholic beverages and tobacco (1.31%), and accommodation, water, electricity and gas (1.01%).

Likewise, food and non-alcoholic beverages (0.91%); clothing and footwear (0.73%); recreation and culture (0.66%); education (0.23%), and information and communication (0.04%). with Infobae

