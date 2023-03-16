Home News Increase in gold price by Rs.1100 per tola
News

by admin
Lahore: The trend of rising gold prices continues across the country and even today the price of gold has increased by Rs 1100 per tola.
According to All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold per tola is Rs 2 lakh 3 thousand 500 after an increase of Rs 1100, while the price of 10 grams of gold is Rs 1 lakh 74 thousand 468 after an increase of Rs 943.
According to the association, the price of gold has also increased in the global market and gold per ounce increased by $2 to $1,926.

