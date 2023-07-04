Home » Increase in hate speech against migrants in Costa Rica worries Nicaraguans
Increase in hate speech against migrants in Costa Rica worries Nicaraguans

In the last year, hate speech against the migrant population in Costa Rica increased by up to 50%, according to a United Nations report published last week, which also mentions attacks against people based on their gender and sexual orientation. , as well as generation shock, racism, among others.

The UN recorded at least 1.4 million messages and conversations on social networks linked to hate speech and discrimination in the last year, compared to 937,000 messages in 2022. If you compare the current figure with that of 2021, the increase in hate speech was 255%, the report indicates.

Claudia Vargas, from the Arias Foundation, an organization based in Costa Rica that assists migrants, told the Voice of America that this problem in terms of xenophobia has been growing “for a long time”, and in her opinion, “the problem” is increasing more when measures are not taken to stop it.

He adds that “there are some speeches by President Rodrigo Chaves that fuel xenophobia against the migrant population.”

VOA contacted the government for comment but did not receive a response by press time.

“Nothing is being done to stop [los discursos de odio]. There is an increase, for a while, the country is not taking any policies to stop it, you have to go to the place of origin and close sites that generate hate,” said Vargas.

Taken from: The Voice of America.

