Increase in interest rate of 25 basis points, it remains at 13.25% – news

The Board of Directors of Banco de la República reaffirmed its objective of bringing inflation to its target of 3%.

At its meeting in April 2023, the Board of Directors of Banco de la República decided by majority to increase its monetary policy rate by 25 basis points, taking it to 13.25%.

The decision responds to an economic slowdown at a rate lower than expected, which is reflected through a decrease in the ISE to 3.1% in February and a GDP growth forecast (Gross Domestic Product) for 2023 that increased to 1%.

In the same way, despite the stability in inflation in March and the decrease in twelve-month expectations (from 7.2% to 7.0%), the prospect for the price level continues to be above the target.

The decision is not in line with the expectations of the majority of the entities surveyed in the EARC, which focused on keeping the rate unchanged. However, the labor market data published the previous Friday in Colombia tilted the decision towards a still restrictive position, showing a drop in unemployment and an increase in employment through an expansion of labor participation. In addition, factors such as the reduction of the fiscal deficit, the continuation of the upward cycle of central bank rates in Europe and the United States, and the favorable evaluation of Colombia by the IMF, allow, according to the members of the board, a greater monetary adjustment.

Finally, it is important to note that the Board reaffirmed its objective of bringing inflation to its target of 3%. In addition, successive decisions will depend on the data available, both internal (such as the performance of the producer price index and the transfer from supply to demand), and external (the exchange rate and its impact on inflation).