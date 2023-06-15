Home » Increase in price of wheat in Punjab from 100 to 250 rupees per maund
News

Increase in price of wheat in Punjab from 100 to 250 rupees per maund

by admin
Increase in price of wheat in Punjab from 100 to 250 rupees per maund

Web Desk: The prices of wheat and flour have been greatly increased in Punjab, according to market sources, the price of wheat has been increased from 100 to 250 rupees per maund in the open market of the province. According to market sources, the price of a 20 kg bag of flour was increased by Rs 100 to Rs 120. The price of wheat in Lahore exceeded Rs 4400 per maund while in Rawalpindi it exceeded Rs 4500 per maund. According to the sources, the new price of 20 kg bag of flour in Lahore and Rawalpindi has become 2550 rupees.
According to market sources, the price of a bag of flour fine has increased by Rs 500 to Rs 11,000. According to the sources, the open market is suffering from instability due to non-stopping of wheat purchase by the food department.

See also  Karol G's message of female empowerment

You may also like

Municipality of Naples – Presentation of the training...

Paraguayan companies seek to conquer the Asian market...

Petro, drowned in the hubbub

“Overcoming complexity with system integrators”

First come, first served, applications are invited for...

Comptroller Carlos Rodríguez resigned after ruling of the...

Urso meets Bardi. On June 21, meeting with...

Hurricane, five hours critical

Li Xi Visits and Meets with General Secretary...

Petro urges Colombians in Germany to return and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy