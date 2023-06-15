Increase in price of wheat in Punjab from 100 to 250 rupees per maund

Web Desk: The prices of wheat and flour have been greatly increased in Punjab, according to market sources, the price of wheat has been increased from 100 to 250 rupees per maund in the open market of the province. According to market sources, the price of a 20 kg bag of flour was increased by Rs 100 to Rs 120. The price of wheat in Lahore exceeded Rs 4400 per maund while in Rawalpindi it exceeded Rs 4500 per maund. According to the sources, the new price of 20 kg bag of flour in Lahore and Rawalpindi has become 2550 rupees.

According to market sources, the price of a bag of flour fine has increased by Rs 500 to Rs 11,000. According to the sources, the open market is suffering from instability due to non-stopping of wheat purchase by the food department.