Increase in public debt in Latin America challenges its growth

The gross public debt of Latin America and the Caribbean has increased significantly during the period 2014 to 2021. This situation was to be expected, especially due to the requirements that were made in order to face the serious repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic. covid-19. As will be recalled, these situations began to appear at the end of the first quarter of 2020, when the closure of the economies began.

Indeed. According to data from a recent study released by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (Cepal), the gross public debt of Latin America went from being 42% of the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2000, to 59% in 2021. In the case of the Caribbean, the situation is more dramatic. It went from being 62% in 2000 to 91% of GDP in 2021.

The situation of greater increase in public debt in Caribbean countries is influenced by structural features of their economies. These are relatively small markets, which in order to grow, must open their markets. Take into account that, in accordance with the general macroeconomic model, to increase the GDP it is a question of increasing both consumption and investment in the real economy, expanding the performance of the government, as well as a greater stimulus to exports.

This opening of the economies tends to generate a dynamic of greater vulnerability in them. Also, note how the trade balances in particular and the current accounts of the balance of payments in general depend to a high degree on tourism. This is a sector that in particular stagnated or declined due to the covid-19 pandemic. This set of aspects affected the increase in public debt in the Caribbean countries.

However, in general, To this increase in gross public debt throughout the region, must be added the fact of the loss of dynamism in the economic growth of the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC).

The average annual growth of the countries’ production (GDP) between 2014 and 2021 was only 0.8%, as documented by Cepal. This is an average annual growth of less than the 2% that was GDP growth during the eighties, the so-called lost decade. As will be recalled, it was during those years that there was a notable contraction or stagnation of production -among other decisive factors- due to the increase in foreign debt commitments.

It was on Friday, August 20, 1982, when Mexico declared that it could not meet the interest payments on its foreign debt. This was the turning point, the one that started the “debt crisis”. It should be noted that this problem is characterized by the difficulty of debtors’ payments. No problem as long as payments continue. In addition, difficulties arose since interest rates were floating, which volatilized the partial total of payments that the debtor countries had already made.

Much of the external debt had been agreed upon by Latin American countries given the substantial increases in oil prices during the 1970s (October 6, 1973, Yom Kippur War; and October 4, 1979, conflict in Iran). Also due to the over-liquidity of international financial markets; the influx of petrodollars from the higher income of producing countries.

These circumstances contributed to the fact that poverty stopped decreasing in several countries, while in others this indicator expanded. Take a good look at it: in the best of cases, the decreases in the vulnerable population group stopped being reduced, and with it, the longed-for effective demand of the internal markets stopped expanding.

Added to this is the fact that during those eighties, the dynamism of foreign markets declined. There was no longer the relative vertigo of the sixties that was an element of the push for growth through exports that favorably affected the so-called “Asian Tigers” first generation: Taiwan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Singapore.

The weight of the debt was also due to the rise in interest rates. In particular, that from the Federal Reserve -central bank- of the United States. This took place during the presidency (1981-1989) of Ronald Reagan (1911-2004) and Paul Volcker (1927-2019) at the head of the aforementioned Fed.

At present, with greater public debt -and also private- of the countries, with less dynamism in international markets and slower growth in production, there is a condition of lesser “margin of effectiveness” of fiscal, monetary and exchange policies. The latter are closely related to: (i) internal living costs; and (ii) stimuli to the foreign market, abroad.

Specifically, these are the challenges that are faced in terms of the productive and competitive reactivation of the region. It is to transform -again it is insisted- the nature of our exports. Make those products and services have a greater added value.

In this way, it will be possible to stimulate higher growth rates, perhaps exceeding 5% per year, in order to reduce -sustainably- the current levels of total poverty, extreme poverty and inequality that affect the Latin American region.

*Ph.D. University of Pittsburgh/Harvard. Professor, Faculty of Administration of the Universidad del Rosario

(The content of this article is the sole responsibility of the author, so it does not commit any entity or institution).