Increase in the number of beggars in Peshawar, including the young age

Web Desk: Due to inflation and the worst economic situation in the provincial capital, Peshawar, the number of homeless people and those asking for help has increased tremendously. Women and elderly people are seen everywhere. According to the citizens, hawkers and aid seekers have started reaching the houses to ask for cash, ration and other assistance, due to which the women, elderly people and children in the houses are very worried. Due to the occupation of dozens of donkeys at BRT Hastingri stop, BRT underpass Gulbahar, BRT Firdous stop, passengers are also facing difficulties in transportation. While the administration has kept silent.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

