Increase in thefts against people sets off alarms in Bogotá

THE INCREASE in robberies has set off alarm bells in Bogotá, whose inhabitants affirm that they feel increasingly exposed to crime in the streets regardless of the time and place.

The number of cases reported by institutions such as Probogotá has become a matter of analysis and discussion, especially with just under six months to go before the city’s mayoress, Claudia López, ends her administration. They consider that the current management has been ineffective in terms of security.

In this regard, Hugo Acero, an expert in security and justice, highlighted THE NEW CENTURY that there has been a considerable increase in thefts from people, this being one of the issues that most worries the people of the capital. It reported that between January 1 and July 14 of last year, 61,401 thefts were registered, while for the same date of the current year, 77,991 were reported, which represents a 27% increase in this crime.

“When citizens are asked what worries them the most when they go out into the streets, the answer that is most often repeated is being a victim of theft,” said the expert, who also denounced that they are the busiest commercial areas such as from the center of Bogotá, Chapinero, Galerías, Restrepo, Venecia and Suba where there is the greatest number of incidents, precisely because it concentrates large numbers of people.

Additionally, he highlighted that, although the number of cases has decreased in recent weeks, in Transmilenio stations and buses there is a high probability that a person will be a victim of robbery, especially during rush hour. According to Acero, the modality most used by criminals within the public transport system is ‘tickling’.

The motives

Acero linked several elements to the increase in the crime of robbery and theft from people that worries citizens in Bogotá so much. The first factor has been the crowding of people in the same place, which makes it easier for criminals to snatch the belongings of their victims.

He also assured that, as a second point, there is the involvement of more and more young people in this type of activity, for which reason he called attention to the institutions to attend to the young and most vulnerable population before they decide to engage in this type of activity. of illegal activities.

As a third factor, he mentioned that there is a small proportion of Venezuelan migrants who have chosen to participate in activities of this type, as well as in other crimes such as micro-trafficking.

“It must be recognized that the vast majority of migrants are honest and hard-working people, but in any immigration process, some criminals who come to harm the country also migrate,” the security and justice expert clarified.

On what is required in the city to control the situation, he replied that greater police control. “But we are not talking about policemen sitting in the CAI waiting to be called, but about those who go out on patrol permanently,” he pointed out.

In the same way, he also said that “more police officers must be taken to the streets, especially where there is more concentration.” Additionally, he spoke about the need to improve and increase the number of video surveillance cameras to monitor some sectors considered red points and the activity carried out by some people.

As a fourth element to mitigate the number of incidents due to theft, he considered the participation of citizens necessary, especially those who are victims of the scourge. He spoke of the importance of reporting, but also emphasized that many do not do so out of fear.

“In addition to participation, citizen organization is required. Community organization work should be strengthened. This, with greater participation and police on the street, the crime would drop, ”he said.

Modalities

According to figures from the District Secretariat for Security, Coexistence and Justice, thefts are the most recurring crimes in Bogotá, after homicides, extortion and personal injuries.

The modalities of thefts with the highest incidence are those of automobiles. This year alone, 2,040 cases have been reported, which represents 46.4 incidents per day.

Then there is motorcycle theft with 13.5 cases per day. So, so far this year there have been a total of 2,641 cases. Theft from persons is the modality with the highest complaints and only this year there have been 77,991 cases; that is, 400 per day.

Lastly, there are robberies to residences and businesses, which have registered 4,059 and 5,741 cases, respectively, during this first half of 2023.

