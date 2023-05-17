Home » increase of 11% compared to the volume of production in the Savanes – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive info in one click
News

increase of 11% compared to the volume of production in the Savanes – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive info in one click

by admin
increase of 11% compared to the volume of production in the Savanes – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive info in one click

Cotton production in the Savanes region increased during the 2022-2023 campaign. This is what emerges from a review meeting organized on May 15, 2023 in Dapaong by the members of the Regional Union of Cotton Growers Cooperative Society with the Board of Directors of the Savanes region (URCOTON COOP-CA Savanes).

Reports indicate that the marketing of seed cotton started on November 22, 2022 ended in the region on March 24, 2023. A production of 16,039,360 kg from an area of ​​24096 hectares was recorded, i.e. an average yield of 666 kg/ Ha. Compared to the previous campaign (2021-2022), there is an increase of 11%.

In fact, the last campaign resulted in a production of 14,412 tonnes over an area of ​​21,882 hectares. Regarding the yield, it went from 770 kg/ha (2021-2022) to 666 kg/ha. This decline, it is explained, is linked to the vagaries of the weather and the security issues that have grown in the area, in particular the terrorist attacks in the prefecture of Kpendjal.

In addition, in terms of gain, the actors of the region received, for this 2022-2023 campaign, the sum of 2,338,885,375 FCFA.

For the next campaign (2023-2024), the ambition is to plant 40,000 hectares for a yield of 850 kg/hectare.

Atha Assan

See also  Israeli forces destroyed a Palestinian school in the West Bank

You may also like

Persona 3: the remake could be announced during...

123 tons of fertilizer for producers – TOGOTOPNEWS-...

These are the qualifiers for the finals of...

Subsidized current accounts for students and under 30s,...

Taipei Attractions｜Japanese-style Old House Transformed into Wenqing Meipai...

POT revision urges rigorous examination

all the movies in which Ben Kingsley played...

Palestine: The world must stop settlement activity in...

Could the waters of municipalities in the Valley...

Bad weather in Emilia-Romagna, more flooding during the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy