Web Desk: Sewing clothes for Eid-ul-Fitr is now impossible, most of the tailors of Peshawar are not taking orders for sewing clothes despite paying exorbitant prices, while citizens have now started buying ready-made clothes, kurtas and other ready-made clothes. The second decade of Ramadan has started in Peshawar and it is becoming difficult to fulfill orders for sewing clothes, due to which women’s dress tailors are not taking any more orders.
It takes less time and costs less, but more design and stylish clothes require more effort, so the cost of sewing them is also higher and they take more time, so more clothes need to be sewn. They have stopped taking orders so that later the citizens will not complain that they have taken the order and the clothes have not been sewn until Eid. They are forced to carry clothes.

