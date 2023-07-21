Increased female participation in the labor market

Fulfilling the agenda of the Departmental Assembly, the Secretariat for Women, Family and Social Development rendered the last report on political control on the impact of social programs on the perception of poverty.

On this occasion, the social office presented high-impact indicators that currently make Risaralda the fourth department in the country with the lowest perception of multidimensional poverty. According to the figure reported by DANE, the department went from 10.7% in 2021 to 10% in 2022.

The same report indicates that in terms of gender it is observed that the incidence of multidimensional poverty for the year 2022 in women is 9.8%, lower than that of men, which is 10.2%, which justifies greater participation of the female population in the labor market.

The leader of the social office referred to the programs and strategies that have been implemented to achieve these figures “we have developed the Risaralda sin habla food security program, today it serves more than 79 Risaraldians with Social Markets, Hot Soups, Snacks, Community Gardens and attention to street residents. We have also met 99.5% of the development plan goals, a budget execution above 94% in 2022 and this year around 65%, and we are sure that we will end up with a very high percentage in execution,” reported Elizabeth Diosa.

Directorate of Women and Gender Affairs

On the other hand, and with the commitment that Risaralda is a more equitable and inclusive department, the Women and Gender Affairs department has deployed a series of programs and strategies that today position our department as one of the most committed to this component.

Where, through the Development with Women’s Feeling program, 1,600 women have been employed in clothing and maquila projects for different companies, generating income of more than one million pesos per month.

On the side of prevention and attention to cases of gender violence, the Violeta strategy stands out, with more than 11,200 people attended, the implementation of the national program, Casa de Mujeres Empoderadas, where 1,822 women from the entire department have participated from the psychological, legal and business components.

And the “Empodérate” gender training and leadership school, which has been in charge of training more than 3,604 people in soft skills, gender concepts, regulations and various topics to move towards a more balanced society, contributing to business strengthening and economic autonomy with the delivery of inputs and machinery for 14 ventures led by women.

Paola Nieto, one of the Deputies who has most championed the issue of women in the department, acknowledged the progress that has been made in recent years “it has been three and a half years to make women visible, expanding resources to do many more activities and programs so that our women see that if we are aware of them, this administration has listened to us and there is good political will, the secretary has been very helpful and they have helped us with many issues.”

