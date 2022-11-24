

Snowfall in the Northeast and other places increases, the rain in the South continues and the cold wave hits at the end of the month



China Weather Network News today and tomorrow (November 24 to 25), snowfall will increase in northeastern Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang and other places, with heavy snowfall in some areas, continuous rain in the south, and moderate to moderate rain in the central, eastern and southern parts of South China and southern Jiangnan. To heavy rain, local rainstorm or heavy rainstorm. In terms of temperature, most parts of the country will maintain a warmer pattern, but with the arrival of the cold wave after the 26th, the obvious cooling will gradually unfold.

There is snowfall in Northeast China and other places, large-scale rain continues in the south

Yesterday, the snowfall mainly occurred in Xinjiang, and many places in the south were cloudy and rainy, and some areas in southern China had obvious rainfall.Live monitoring data show that central and southern Fujian, southern Jiangxi, central and eastern Guangdong, southeastern Guangxi, most of Hainan Island andTaiwanModerate to heavy rains and local heavy rains occurred in parts of the northern part of the island and other places; light to moderate snow, sleet or rain-to-snow occurred in parts of northern Xinjiang, northeastern Inner Mongolia, and northeastern Heilongjiang. Local heavy snow.

Today, the snowfall in Xinjiang will weaken, snowfall will resume in eastern Inner Mongolia, western Jilin, Heilongjiang and other places, and the rain will continue in the south. The Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that there will be light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of eastern Inner Mongolia, Northeast China, the Tianshan Mountains in Xinjiang, Hexi in Gansu, and the Western Sichuan Plateau. Among them, there will be heavy snow in northeastern Inner Mongolia. There were moderate to heavy rains and local heavy rains in parts of southern Jiangnan and most of South China.

Tomorrow, there will be light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of eastern Inner Mongolia, central and northern Northeast China, and northern Xinjiang. Among them, parts of northeastern and central Heilongjiang, and the Altay Mountains in Xinjiang will have heavy snowfall. Southeast Jilin, eastern Liaoning, eastern and southern Jiangnan, southern Guizhou, southern Yunnan, southern China,TaiwanThere were light to moderate rains in parts of the island and other places. Among them, there were heavy rains in parts of southern Jiangxi, central and southern Fujian, and northern Guangdong.

The meteorological department reminded that before the 26th, the heavy rainfall was mainly concentrated in the southern part of the south of the Yangtze River to the south of China, and the public should pay attention to the secondary disasters that may be caused by local heavy rainfall. At the same time, the northeast region, eastern Inner Mongolia and other places need to prevent the adverse impact of snowfall on traffic.

Recently, the temperature in most parts of the country is relatively high, and the cold wave hits at the end of the month

Recently, the temperature in most parts of my country has remained higher than normal in the same period. The obviously warmer situation in the north will last until the 25th to the 26th, and the south will last until the 28th to the 29th, and the maximum temperature range of 20°C will gradually expand. Around the 28th, the maximum temperature in many places in the south of the Yangtze River will be close to or reach 25°C, which is 8-10°C higher than the same period in previous years, and the maximum temperature in many places in South China will also reach about 30°C.

And this warmer pattern will be completely reversed after the cold wave hits at the end of the month. According to the mid-term forecast of the Central Meteorological Observatory, from the 26th to the 27th, there will be cold waves affecting Xinjiang, western Gansu, and western Inner Mongolia. From the 28th to the 30th, the cold wave will continue to move eastward and southward to affect the central and eastern regions.

On the 27th, the northwestern region will be the first to be affected, and then the temperature in North China, Northeast China and other places will gradually turn lower. The cumulative drop in many places will exceed 10°C, and it will set a new low since autumn. At the end of the month, the minimum temperature line of 0°C will press south to the southern part of the Huanghuai River, and the minimum temperature in most of the north will drop below freezing point. Subsequently, the south will also experience cooling. Due to the long-term forecast, the public needs to pay attention to the nowcast and pay attention to temperature changes.

