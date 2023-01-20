The high cost of living in Colombia is a very disturbing aspect for the citizens of Cali. According to the National Administrative Department of Statistics, DANE, the annual inflation figure in December of last year was 13.12%, a figure that had not been registered in the country for the last two decades.

“The bulk of the annual variation by expense divisions is explained by what happens in food and non-alcoholic beverages; It was the trend we observed throughout the year,” said Piedad Urdinola, director of DANE.

Citizens who are located in the poor and vulnerable levels of the socioeconomic pyramid are the ones who will suffer the most from the increase in food prices. The variations, according to the food and non-alcoholic beverage divisions, were 27.81%, and restaurants and hotels 18.54%.

This situation generated that in the main cities of the country (Cali, Bogotá and Medellín), the ‘corrientazo’ lunch was located at a value between 13,000 pesos and 16,000 pesos, the price of the famous ‘executive’ lunch some time ago.

The Colombian Association of the Gastronomic Industry (Acodrés) indicated that the value of this lunch increased by 20% compared to the previous period.

Foods that rose the most in price in the basic family basket:

•Tubérculos (109 %).

•Cebolla (106 %).

•Yuca (88 %).

•Arroz (54 %).

•Leche (36 %).

•Beef (20%).

The pastusa brown potato continues with a high price due to low levels of supply, price $140,000 for a 50-kilo package, the sabanera potato presented a recovery in the offer, the package went from $200,000 to $180,000.

Not everything is bad, since there was a drop in the supply of green peas as a result of the problems on the Pan-American highway. According to the trade, there is no shortage of products from Nariño, thanks to the alternative routes that transporters from the south of the country are taking.

