In Naples the ticket has already risen from 1 euro to 1.20 euro over the last few months; in Milan the ticket from 9 January will cost 2.20 euros, with an increase of 20 cents. In Parma the increase is 10 cents with the cost of a one-way ticket going from 1.50 euros to 1.60 euros. In Ferrara, the cost of buses goes from 1.30 to 1.50 euros, while in Foggia from next March the single ticket will cost 1 euro (+10 cents). In Rome, then, from August 2023 the price will jump from the current 1.50 euros to 2 euros, with an increase of 33%. To draw the map of the increases that have characterized and will characterize the bus tickets is Assutenti.

Beginning of 2023 in the name of price increases

More generally, the consumer association underlines that 2023 opened under the banner of price increases in the transport sector. Starting from 1 January, in fact, Italians have also been called to deal with the increases in petrol and diesel prices caused by the farewell to the cut in excise duties and with the increases in motorway tolls.

With stop cutting excise duties on fuel 366 euros more per year

Going into detail, Assoutenti estimates an increase in spending on average equal to +366 euros per year per family as an effect of the elimination of the cut in excise duties on fuels, which had led to a reduction in prices, also considering VAT, of 30.5 euro cents, later reduced to 18.3 cents. Regardless of the trend in price lists at the pump during 2023, the greatest expense only for the increase in excise duties will therefore be equal, assuming two full meals per family per month, to 366 euros per year.

2% increase on motorway tolls on the Aspi network

Then there is the issue of motorway tolls, which, as known on the Aspi network, have increased by 2% since 1 January, with a further increase of 1.34% starting from July 2023. Based on Assoutenti calculations, to go from Rome (south) to Milan (west) the toll rises from 46.5 euros in 2022 to the current 47.3 euros, to then reach 48 euros in July, with an increase of 1.5 euros. From Naples (north) to Milan last year 58.6 euros were spent: now 59.7 euros are needed (60.5 euros in July, +1.9 euros). For the Bologna-Taranto section, spending rose from 55.1 euros to 56.1 euros in 2023 (56.9 euros from July, +1.8 euros).