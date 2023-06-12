Increases the expectation for the next album by Britney Spears – Diario La Página

After the end of her guardianship, Britney Spears has reiterated on several occasions her wishes to return to the recording studio with a new studio album. After six years of absence, the princess of pop surprised all her fans in 2022 with Hold Me Closer, a collaboration with none other than Elton John that only raised expectations for new Britney material. Finally, it seems that the prayers of the fans have been answered.

Caleb Stone, a musician and producer who has collaborated with artists such as Kali Uchis, Westside Boogie and Madame Gandhi, shared on his Instagram account a photo in the company of Tor Erik Hermansen and Mikkel S. Eriksen, the duo of producers originally from Norway better known as Stargate whose work with Rihanna, Beyoncé and Katy Perry has surrounded them with prestige.

In addition to confirming a collaboration, Stone also revealed that they had been working on Britney Spears’ new album for the past nine months.

“I spent the last 9 months in the Siberian Alps making beats for the new Britney Spears album with the Stargate brothers. Great things to come,” Caleb wrote as a caption.

The publication was quickly deleted, however, several Instagram users managed to capture the news, and now everything seems to indicate that the return of the princess of pop is imminent.

Since that photo, Britney Spears fans have filled Stone’s posts with comments, however, the musician has not wanted to comment further on it until it is the right time to do so.

A few weeks ago, rumors of Britney’s next album had already begun to spread, which would have the collaboration of various artists such as Dua Lipa, Sam Smith and Ariana Grande. According to a source close to the Toxic singer, the idea of ​​recording a duet album with fully established artists would make the production heard around the globe without the need to go on a tour to promote it.

Last May, another source confessed that Britney was “traumatized” by everything she experienced on her previous tours, deteriorating her physical and mental health. However, the source assured that Spears was already preparing to record her next record material at her own pace and carefully choosing the people who would collaborate on it.

“He still likes to dance and make music. She has talked about re-recording and has received many offers, some of which she has turned down, but it’s all a matter of time and choosing the right projects. She’s that smart. The good thing about Britney being free again is that, for the first time in a long time, she calls the shots, and she’s going to do it at her own pace.”

The truth is that the source contradicts Caleb Stone’s statements, because while Caleb assures that they have spent almost a year working on what will be Britney Spears’ next album, the anonymous source mentioned that the princess of pop is barely fixing the by minors to get to work in the studio.

If what the producer said is true, it is likely that we will have information about the album very soon and even some previews before the end of the year.

On August 26, 2016, Britney released Glory, her ninth studio album to date, to stores worldwide. It received mostly positive reviews praising her voice and the creativity of the beats. Will her next production live up to her predecessor? Will it meet expectations? How will Spears’ music change now that the guardianship of her that she had subjected to the whims of her father has ended?