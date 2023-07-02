Increasing Cases of Forced Labor and Exploitation of Migrants at the US-Mexico Border: A Disturbing Trend

Title: Migrants Forced into Labor along the US-Mexico Border: Disturbing Incidents Highlight Ongoing Exploitation

Date: August 3, 2022

Juarez City – Alexander’s dream of finding refuge in the United States turned into a nightmare when he arrived in Ciudad Juárez. Fleeing the violent conditions in his home country of Colombia, Alexander was subjected to physical abuse and forced to work without pay for more than 20 consecutive hours. His hands, chapped and scarred, bear witness to the cruelty he endured.

According to the Displacement Monitoring Matrix (DTM) carried out by the United Nations Organization for Migration (OIM), a staggering 12 percent of migrants stranded at the US-Mexico border during April reported being coerced into exploitative labor during their journey through Mexico.

Alexander managed to escape from his captors and was taken under the wing of a pro-migrant organization in Ciudad Juárez. While waiting to enter the United States next week, he revealed that four other men, two Venezuelans and two Guatemalans, whom he did not know, were left behind with the armed men who had abducted them, promising work in construction.

Teresa and Franky, a couple hailing from Venezuela, shared similar harrowing experiences. After traveling for three months, they arrived in Mexico and were offered work in Chiapas. However, their initial hopes were dashed when they were deprived of their freedom and forced to toil for more than two weeks in a remote community, far away from urban areas.

“They had me working at home, while they took him and other men to work,” recounted Teresa, explaining how they were told that their labor was in exchange for their right to leave. Franky, who worked in agriculture, expressed his anguish at being separated from his wife and not knowing her fate during their ordeal.

Upon their release, the couple had to rely on begging for money to continue their journey, finally arriving in the State of Mexico. From there, they embarked on the treacherous journey aboard the infamous freight train known as “La Bestia,” which took them further into Mexico. Fearful of the violence that plagues the Juarez border, they were wary of seeking employment.

The OIM’s DTM survey in April included interviews with 408 individuals conducted at various locations, including shelters, migrant centers, and OIM offices. Of those interviewed, 49 disclosed being forced into labor against their will during their journey to the border. The cases of Alexander, Teresa, and Franky were among the reported incidents that transpired this year. Additionally, there were allegations by other Mexican and foreign families who had stayed at the Aposento Alto shelter between November 2021 and April 2022, asserting mistreatment by the shelter director and her family.

After a two-month investigation, Pastor Velia HG, the director of the Aposento Alto shelter located in the Lomas de Poleo neighborhood, was arrested by the State Attorney General’s Office on July 28, 2022. She was charged with crimes related to human trafficking and forced labor as a means of exploitation, following accusations from six migrants. On August 2, a judge ordered the process to proceed, marking a significant development in the criminal case 4334/2022.

These distressing incidents shed light on the ongoing exploitation faced by migrants along the US-Mexico border. As nations grapple with the complex issue of immigration, such stories serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need for improved measures to protect vulnerable individuals seeking a better future.

