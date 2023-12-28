Increasing the cadastral valuation by decree is a fiscal vision: says attorney – news

Any municipal authority that increases the property tax above what is established in Law 1995 of 2019 may be sanctioned and reprimanded.

The Attorney General of the Nation warned today that increasing the cadastral valuation by decree, without taking into account how the properties are currently in the country, “is a totally fiscalist vision to collect money, as a kind of tax request outside of the reform which has already been done.”

The head of the Public Ministry affirmed that there is a law that analyzes the issues of multipurpose cadastre (law 1995 of 2019), which clearly determines that the property tax, by virtue of increasing the cadastral valuation on the lots, can only be establish on a maximum rate of the previous year’s tax increase of the CPI plus 8%.

In addition, he recalled that said law “orders that any municipal authority that increases the property tax above that, may be sanctioned and reprimanded, and the revocation of this decision may be requested.”

Regarding the Peace Agreement, he pointed out that, in one of its points, the reorganization of the multipurpose cadastre is mentioned for the purposes of helping production in the fields, with the improvement of the POT and productivity, among other aspects, different from the vision proposed prosecutor, so the Attorney General’s Office will make the appropriate observations at the time.

Share this: Facebook

X

