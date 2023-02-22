The division of the Rehau Group dedicated to the development of increasingly performing and sustainable PVC window systems and of Rau-Fipro, Rehau Window Solutions, after obtaining the maximum score in the rating of the non-profit CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) in terms of sustainability and policies aimed at containing climate change, is committed to increasing the percentage of recycled material in the production of its profiles and proposes a new digital system for traceability along the entire life cycle of the window.

With the new Window.ID project, Rehau offers the possibility for window manufacturers to create a “digital identity card” for the window which makes each window unique and traceable, managing the place of installation and the information for the recovery and reuse of materials at the end of the useful life cycle. Furthermore, Rehau Windows Solutions will further optimize the regeneration processes of PVC, Rau-Fipro and Rau-Fipro X, in a closed-loop circular economy that has already achieved significant milestones, including saving 88% of CO 2 in the production of regenerated material compared to virgin PVC, the annual recycling of 70,000 tons of old materials, made possible thanks to an established network of partners and 58% of the total production deriving from regenerated materials. The Rehau profiles produced with a share of recycled material that varies between 40% and 75% are identified by the EcoPuls label which today unites the entire portfolio of systems for windows, doors and sliding systems.

Rehau Window Solutions is working to obtain 65% of its total production from recycled material by 2025. As we approach this goal, the company will continue to be involved in associative activities to meet the standards of the future and ensure the continued quality of its products, undertaking to transparently report its activity as an active member of the 50 Sustainability & Climate Leaders and signatory of the United Nations Global Compact.