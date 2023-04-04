Home News Incredible! a woman remained dead for more than two years in a London apartment
News

by admin
A woman in a south London apartment complex complained that her house was crawling with worms, unaware that the dead body of her neighbour, a 58-year-old woman, had been upstairs for more than two and a half years. .

According to the Mirror, worms and larvae invaded his entire apartment, and tenants on other floors reported that they smelled foul odors in the elevator. Some even put towels on doors and windows to prevent the stench from entering their homes.

The protagonist of this story discovered the first worms when she tried to change a light bulb in her house; immediately, the animals began to emerge from the ceiling. From that moment, worms appeared everywhere. “It was like living in a horror movie,” the woman said.

After several calls and requests, the authorities finally entered the neighbor’s apartment and found her body.

The woman who denounced the invasion of worms in her house is considering taking legal action against the company that owns the apartments. For their part, the authorities accepted that there were flaws in this case and that they will learn from what happened to put “residents first.”

