Title: Chengdu Universiade Opening Ceremony Ignites Spirited Celebrations

Chengdu, July 29th – The Chengdu Universiade kicked off on the evening of the 28th at the main stadium of Dong’an Lake Sports Park, marking the beginning of an exciting sporting event. Xinhua News Agency reporter Zheng Zhi, who also served as a media liaison officer for the Chinese University Sports Delegation, shares his unique experience and impressions of the opening ceremony.

As a sports reporter accustomed to returning to his residence in the early morning after the opening ceremony of major events, Zheng Zhi’s role this time was different from the past. Donning the uniform of the Chinese University Sports Delegation, he walked into the stadium, leaving his computer and keyboard behind.

On the afternoon of July 28, the Chinese delegation gathered at the apartment and set off for the stadium. Zheng Zhi, following the women’s volleyball team, shared their bus ride, where the enthusiasm of Chengdu citizens lining the road greeted them with warm smiles and enthusiastic waves.

Upon arrival at Dong’an Lake Sports Park, Chengdu residents, known as “little green peppers,” handed out stickers of the five-star red flag and the mascot “Rongbao” to the delegation members, who eagerly adorned themselves with these symbols of national pride.

The entrance to the gymnasium was met with a chorus of cheers as the “little green peppers” cheered on the Chinese team. Inside the stadium, the Chinese delegation joined other teams for group photos and videos, chanting spirited slogans in a distinct Sichuan accent.

As the sky darkened, the delegation prepared to march towards the stadium. A giant five-star red flag appeared, drawing thunderous cheers from the crowd. The excitement grew exponentially as the Chinese delegation neared the stadium, with volunteers, security personnel, and staff creating a festive atmosphere.

Entering the stadium, the deafening cheers and the sudden eruption of red lights overwhelmed Zheng Zhi’s senses. The opening ceremony, filled with captivating performances, left a lasting impression on all in attendance.

After the ceremony, performers and staff bid farewell to the delegation, exchanging high fives and words of encouragement. Chengdu citizens joined in, shouting “Xiongqi” (Come on!) and expressing their support for the athletes.

As the return bus journeyed through the city, even late at night, Chengdu citizens lined the streets, waving at the delegation. Overwhelmed by the warmth and support, Zheng Zhi reflects on the profound experience of witnessing the unwavering enthusiasm of volunteers and staff throughout the Universiade.

Returning to the Universiade Village, the late hour did not dampen the liveliness. The restaurant was bustling with busy staff, ensuring that all delegates were well taken care of. Zheng Zhi acknowledges the different experiences and perspectives of participants at the Chengdu Universiade, but for him, the answer to the initial question is resolute – “Clear Love, only for China.”

With the opening ceremony setting the tone for the event, the Chengdu Universiade promises to be a memorable affair, fostering camaraderie among athletes, officials, and spectators from around the world.

[Reporter: Zheng Zhi; Edited by: Ding Yubing]