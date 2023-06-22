Incredible! In El Rodadero they built a roundabout that is not a roundabout Details June 22, 2023 – 01:06 District

If a roundabout is supposed to be a road construction designed to facilitate vehicle flow at intersections between highways and reduce the risk of accidents, paradoxically, the one recently built on Carrera Cuarta in El Rodadero seems not to have been designed for that purpose. Just by traveling through it, in the Airport-Santa Marta direction, it can be seen that whoever wants to enter the tourist sector must do so three blocks before or two after, but for this, the driver has to paralyze traffic, generating chaos because this does not have the respective detour. Added to this is the fact that there are no authorized bus stops, so the ‘bus drivers’ have to improvise to pick up the passengers, which obstructs mobility, frequently causing traffic jams since the road was narrow due to the work. We do not want to imagine the ‘arroz con mango’ that will undoubtedly be mistaken during the tourist season that is already starting. Will it be the same or worse than the ‘pull and pull’ that took place in the end of the year holidays? who will answer for this ‘jewel’ of construction? Ly Eric Amasifuen Photos