IncrediBOL is back! — Enterprises

There is time until October 10, 2023 to participate in IncrediBOL! 2023twelfth edition of the call for the development of business projects aimed at young creative realities.

Non-repayable contributions

IncrediBOL! 2023 makes available non-repayable contributions up to a maximum of 15mila euro each, accompaniment and consultancy services, as well as the possibility of participating in further tenders for the assignment of spaces on loan for use in the territory of the municipality of Bologna.

They can apply businesses, freelance professionals, associated studios, and associations active in the artistic, cultural and creative sector of Emilia-Romagnawith an average age of less than 40 years.

IncrediBOL! since 2010 it has fostered the growth and sustainability of the regional cultural and creative sector through the coordination of actions, resources and benefits made available by a network of public and private partners.

“By now there are many measures to support the creation of new businesses, start-ups, as they say, especially in the cultural and creative area. On the other hand, we all know by now that it is in the cultural industry that more and more wealth and work will be born – he comments Mauro FelixCouncilor for Culture and Landscape of the Emilia Romagna region-. There are really many support measures. But none has yet achieved the charm of IncrediBOL!, the trailblazer, the pilot project. A model that is still an example in selecting the best projects and in proposing an integral, almost parental, accompaniment method; capable of overcoming cold combinations of scores, indicators, percentages. It is this formula that allows it to survive in the face of so much competition, which is why we wish it an incredibly long life.”

“For years the IncrediBOL tender! is launched to promote innovation in Creative and Cultural Industries – remember Rose Grimaldidelegate of the Mayor of Bologna to the economic promotion, international attractiveness and cultural and creative industries of the metropolitan city of Bologna-. This is a pioneering initiative and, more importantly, continuous over time. This continuity has made it possible to create a consolidated network of players who contribute with passion, skills and dedication to the success of this programme”.

Pioneer call for cultural enterprises

The tender was among the first in Italy to approach the cultural and creative sector with a view to the renewal of skills, generational turnover and the economic and social sustainability of artistic and cultural projects. Values ​​that today are in line with the priorities and directions proposed by the European Union also through the cohesion funds, including i European regional development funds through which the Emilia-Romagna Region supports the 2023 edition of the tender.

IncrediBOL! is part of the framework agreement between Emilia-Romagna Region and the Municipality of Bologna for the development of actions to strengthen the cultural and creative industries of Emilia-Romagna, is coordinated by the Municipality of Bologna with the contribution of the Emilia-Romagna Region.

To make the opportunities offered by IncrediBOL! better known, a series of online and live presentation appointments is scheduled for September.

