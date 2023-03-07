The Council of Neiva approved in a long session a debt of 25,500 million pesos.

The Administration has ensured that these resources, which they have stated, will be used exclusively for the completion of unfinished works in the city.

The final vote was 11 votes in favor, 7 against and one absentee vote, the project being approved thanks to the support of the majority of the councilors. Among those who voted in favor are Iván Cangrejo, Alejandro Serna, Jaime Unda, Victoria Castro, Jesús Garzón, Jorge Morán, Margoth Useche, Jorge Ramírez, Deiby Martínez, Humberto Vargas and Néstor Rodríguez.

On the other hand, councilors Juan Amaya, Amín Losada, Lourdes Mateus, German Casagua, Camilo Perdomo, Juan Carlos Parada and Johan Steed Ortiz voted against the project. Faiber Tamayo was absent during the vote.