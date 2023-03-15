After the success of four-day work week carried out in Great Britain, other companies in the world are thinking of imitating his experience but there are also those who, like Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea’s ruling party, who, on the contrary, would like a “longer” working week, namely from 69 ore.

Youth protests

According to what is reported by the GuardianYoon’s proposal did not really like the South Korean workers and led to numerous protests especially by young people. In fact, the new generations argue that the increase in hours would put their health at risk and affect the birth rate. Rain of criticism also from opposition parties and trade unions according to which this reform “makes a working day from nine in the morning to midnight legal” in a country already known for its workaholic work culture.

The organization of work in South Korea

South Koreans worked an average of 1,915 hours in 2021or 199 hours more than the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development average, according to the latest OECD employment outlook, and 566 hours more than workers in Germany. Yoon had supported the hike to give employers more flexibility.

Companies: “52 hours a week is not enough

The government intended to raise the maximum weekly working time to 69 ore after business groups complained that thecurrent 52-hour limit made meeting deadlines difficult. But protests from the country’s Millennials and Generation Z prompted the president, Yoon Suk-yeol, to order government agencies to reconsider the measure.

The criticisms

The plan has also been criticized for not keeping pace with other major economiesincluding Britain, where dozens of companies tried a four-day week last year that opponents of the reform said resulted in similar or better productivity and increased staff well-being.

The defence

Employment Minister Lee Jung-sik had argued that raising the weekly limit to 69 hours would allow working women to accumulate more overtime hours in exchange for subsequent holidays to be used for family and care commitments. “We will introduce bold measures to help reduce working hours during pregnancy or when raising children‘ Lee said last week, when asked if the raise would help ease the fertility crisis.