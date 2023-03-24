Home News Indefinite strike at the National University, La Paz, Cesar: what are they demanding?
News

Indefinite strike at the National University, La Paz, Cesar: what are they demanding?

by admin
Indefinite strike at the National University, La Paz, Cesar: what are they demanding?

By General Writing

The students of the National University of Colombia, based in the municipality of La Paz, in the department of Cesar, they completed 10 days of unemployment this Thursdayalthough the cessation of academic activities was planned until the recent Tuesday, March 21.

The institution’s strike committee informed, through a statement, that the decision was taken at the second student general assembly with the objective of “Promote scenarios of participation, planning and collective construction at the La Paz headquarters.”

Lea: “We are an experiment”: student strike at the National University of La Paz

THE CLAIMS

The spaces would be for dialogue around the academic guarantees, preparation of the list of requests, expedite the triestamentarios dialogues (teachers, students and administrators) and work on the preparation of a contingency Plan, describes the document.

“The struggles that have developed around this strike require more time for their efficient execution,” according to the protesters.

The claims center on the educational model of the institution (a semester is divided into four modules, each module lasting approximately 21 days), the alleged lack of comprehensiveness in the University Welfare system and centralization of the alma mater.

According to a source consulted by EL PILÓNthere would not have been an official dialogue with the vice rectory, which knows the context of the strike, as things are, will build a list of demands.

See also  They denounce serious abuses by the public force

You may also like

Circles: US authorities are investigating against CS and...

When Khadija Ben Qena described the Algerian President...

Fake CNC poll: Did you intend to favor...

collect!Chengdu Tianfu International Airport Traffic Travel Guide is...

Twin-win certificates – twice the chance of a...

Use of photos of Japanese athletes in promotional...

Klagenfurt Kreuzbergl: protest against housing project at the...

Why some politicians attack Štefan Hamran | Opinions...

The healing power of flowers

Jinan Municipal Government Portal Focuses on Jinan’s Proposal...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy