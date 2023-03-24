By General Writing

The students of the National University of Colombia, based in the municipality of La Paz, in the department of Cesar, they completed 10 days of unemployment this Thursdayalthough the cessation of academic activities was planned until the recent Tuesday, March 21.

The institution’s strike committee informed, through a statement, that the decision was taken at the second student general assembly with the objective of “Promote scenarios of participation, planning and collective construction at the La Paz headquarters.”

Lea: “We are an experiment”: student strike at the National University of La Paz

THE CLAIMS

The spaces would be for dialogue around the academic guarantees, preparation of the list of requests, expedite the triestamentarios dialogues (teachers, students and administrators) and work on the preparation of a contingency Plan, describes the document.

“The struggles that have developed around this strike require more time for their efficient execution,” according to the protesters.

The claims center on the educational model of the institution (a semester is divided into four modules, each module lasting approximately 21 days), the alleged lack of comprehensiveness in the University Welfare system and centralization of the alma mater.

According to a source consulted by EL PILÓNthere would not have been an official dialogue with the vice rectory, which knows the context of the strike, as things are, will build a list of demands.